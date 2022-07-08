DAVENPORT — Davenport Public Library here is happy to announce its Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities," targeting children ages 4 through fourth grade, which will take place July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3.
Starting time each day is 3 p.m.
A financial Literacy program in partnership with Nebraska Extension is planned for children in the fifth through ninth grade. It will be held from 1-3 p.m. July 19, 21, 26 and 28.
Those wishing to participate in the financial literacy program are asked to sign up now because organizers need a minimum of eight participants for the program to go forward.
In other news, high-speed internet has been installed at the library with access inside and outside of the building. Patrons can use the picnic area on the south side of the building to read, steam movies, or hold conversations 24/7. The WiFi password is available by calling the library.
Davenport area residents are encouraged to visit the library and sign up for a Davenport Public Library card at no cost, which will be required to utilize the online Nebraska Overdrive system.
Nebraska Overdrive is a web-based digital media platform that enables library patrons to download popular digital audiobooks and eBooks from a customized library website. eBooks and audiobooks can be checked out and downloaded to all major computers, tablets and smartphones, and are automatically returned to the collection when the checkout time expires. The library has several laptops that can be checked out if residents do not have their own device.
For more information contact librarian Sharon Littrel at 402-364-2147.
