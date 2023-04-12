Family caregivers from Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties are invited to the April 27 Day of Caring for Those Who Care at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
The 18th annual event runs 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and includes lunch, information booths and presentations, music and prizes. Caregivers are invited to attend free of charge and may attend all or part of the day’s activities.
Theme for this year’s event is “Once Upon a Time,” celebrating all things Disney.
Special guest speaker will be Christine Stewart of Omaha, a representative of the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska. Stewart has decades of experience in caregiving and leadership, as well as personal experience as a family caregiver. Her mission is to educate, inspire, motivate and challenge each person to create strong relationships, connections and experiences.
Stewart will lead a mask-making session in which family caregivers can create a mask that represents their personal stories of caring for loved ones with special needs.
Other sessions throughout the day will include “Starting Your Day Right With 30 Minutes of Gentle Yoga,” “Transforming Hardships Into Healing,” and the “We’re All In This Together” family caregiver panel discussion.
Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event. To sign up or for more information about the event, or to learn about respite services available to attendees, call 402-463-8124 or 402-463-1454.
