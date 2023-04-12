Family caregivers from Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties are invited to the April 27 Day of Caring for Those Who Care at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.

The 18th annual event runs 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and includes lunch, information booths and presentations, music and prizes. Caregivers are invited to attend free of charge and may attend all or part of the day’s activities.

