The 17th annual Day of Caring for Those Who Care is scheduled for June 16 in Hastings’ Chautauqua Park Pavilion near Fifth Street and Laird Avenue.
Family caregivers from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are invited to attend this one-day event in their honor, themed “Welcome to the Great Outdoors.” Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the South Central Town Hall Caregiver Coalition, the Sunnyside Foundation, the Hastings Community Foundation and Give Hastings Day.
This event will include a complimentary lunch, music, speakers, prizes and displays of resource information by area agencies serving caregivers.
Keynote speaker will be Carmen Schwab, a speaker, trainer and coach from Lincoln. She has decades of experience in the “people business,” including leadership positions and public speaking, and has been a caregiver for loved ones.
Other sessions will include “Practical and futuristic technologies to aid caregiving” and “Rebuilding your life after caregiving and other life-changing events.”
The pre-registration window has closed, but walk-ins will be welcome the day of the event. For more information or to find out about respite services to attend, call 402-463-8124 or 402-463-1454.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.