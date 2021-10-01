Farmers and ranchers interested in preventing erosion, improving soil health, conserving water and wildlife, or making any other natural resource conservation improvements to their property are encouraged to apply now for funding available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Those interested in receiving funding should sign up before Nov. 19.
In a news release, John Wilson, acting state conservationist for NRCS in Nebraska, said several options are available to producers.
The most widely applied conservation programs in Nebraska are the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). The goal of these conservation programs is to provide a financial incentive to encourage landowners to install conservation practices that protect natural resources, resulting in cleaner air and water, healthy soil, and more wildlife habitat.
Many other programs also are available. Participation is totally voluntary, Wilson said.
Individuals interested in applying for these conservation programs may do so at any time, but applications need to be submitted by Nov. 19 to be considered for this year’s funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.