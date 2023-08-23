Texas Weather Heat Wave
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset Aug. 20 in San Antonio, where temperatures continue to hit the triple-digit mark.

 Eric Gay/AP

AUSTIN, Texas — Deadly heat that has gripped Texas for much of the summer has spread into other parts of the central U.S. this week where it is forecast to stay for days, with triple-digit temperatures buckling roads, straining water systems and threatening the power grid of the nation’s energy capitol.

With heat warnings and advisories stretching from New Orleans to Minneapolis, the unyielding weather is stressing the systems put in place to keep resources moving and people safe. Just this week, a 1-year-old left in a hot van in Nebraska died, and Louisiana reported 25 heat-related deaths this summer — more than twice the average number in recent years.

