A 43-year-old Hastings woman accused of selling methamphetamine has accepted a plea deal in Adams County District Court.
Abby McTee, whose last known address was 1022 S. Southern Hills Drive, pleaded no contest Dec. 7 to one count of distributing meth.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the amount of drugs included on the charge and dropped a second case of possessing meth.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar ordered a pre-sentencing investigation report and scheduled sentencing for March 1 at 10:45 a.m.
According to the arrest warrant, McTee sold meth to a cooperating individual on Feb. 10, 2021, at the 900 block of West J Street.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth), is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
