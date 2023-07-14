Death Valley Tourism
Buy Now

A sign warns people of extreme heat in multiple languages on July 11 in Death Valley National Park, Calif. July is the hottest month at the park with an average high of 116 degrees.

 Ty ONeil/AP

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — As uninviting as it sounds, Death Valley National Park beckons.

Even as the already extreme temperatures are forecast to climb even higher, potentially topping records amid a major U.S. heat wave, tourists are arriving at this infamous desert landscape on the California-Nevada border.

Glucose
0
0
0
0
0