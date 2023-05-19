WASHINGTON — Debt limit talks broke up late Friday at the U.S. Capitol shortly after resuming, another sudden turn of events in negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic government default that had come to an abrupt standstill earlier in the day when Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s time to “pause” negotiations, and the White House acknowledged there are “serious differences.”

President Joe Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by McCarthy as the nation faces a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise the country’s borrowing borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the nation’s bills and avoid a default that would send shockwaves through the global economy. Republicans are insisting on steep spending cuts, while Biden’s team has tried to limit their impact.

