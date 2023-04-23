US-NEWS-FLA-DUCKS-OUTRAGE-MI

A Muscovy duck sips water from a puddle at Coral Reef Park in Palmetto Bay, Florida, on Thursday, April 13.

 D.A. Varela/Miami Herald

A complaint about an “aggressive” duck led officials in a small town to quietly hire a trapper to kill the birds in a local park.

That decision escalated into resident outrage, a candlelight vigil for the slain waterfowl and the firing of a business executive who posted a photo of Hitler to criticize city officials.

