United States Aerial Objects

In this image taken from a video shot by Tom Medlin on June 11, 2022, Ed Harrison launches a so-called pico balloon, which costs about $12 and is about 32 inches in diameter, in a field near Collierville, Tenn. Medlin, owner of the Amateur Radio Roundtable podcast, believes a similar balloon is what the U.S. military shot down over the Yukon recently. Hobbyists typically fly the balloons for fun and to experience the challenge of building transmitters and antenna systems, although the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been collecting data from operators to learn more about wind patterns, he said.

 Tom Medlin via AP

MADISON, Wis. — Decisions to shoot down multiple unidentified objects in American and Canadian airspace has put a spotlight on amateur balloonists who say their creations pose no threat. Over the last three weeks, U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered fighter jets to down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast, as well as smaller objects over Alaska and Lake Huron. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered another object shot down over the Yukon. Biden said Wednesday that the smaller objects were most likely balloons. Tom Medlin is the owner of the Amateur Radio Roundtable. He says he has been in contact with an Illinois club that believes the Yukon object was one of their balloons.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Decisions to shoot down multiple unidentified objects over the U.S. and Canada this month have put a spotlight on amateur balloonists who insist their creations pose no threat.

0
0
0
0
0