2022 brought us meme stocks, trending NFTs, inflation, increased interest rates, and now talks of a recession, with the stock market currently doing a yo-yo. Before you can begin to comprehend the market, you must first understand the industry jargon.

You may run into terms like 'bull market' and 'dividend,' which may be familiar, but what about 'dead cat bounce'? What does that mean?

0
0
0
0
0