Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home Wednesday in Flatwood, Ala., the day after a severe storm swept through the area. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery.

 Butch Dill/AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived.

One of dozens of tornadoes kicked up by a severe weather front that spent two days rolling from east Texas across several Southern states, the storm shocked people from their sleep in Flatwood, a sparsely populated community not far from the Alabama state capital of Montgomery.

