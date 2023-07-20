Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, hosted a networking workshop that included chapters Kappa, Omicron, Upsilon, Zeta, Alpha Kappa and Alpha Zeta on July 11 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Thirty members were in attendance.
The Gamma chapter president, Colleen O’Neill, welcomed the members and two state officers, Lauren Walker, president, and Margie Nowak, treasurer.
The group was divided into three small groups for discussions on the recruitment and retention of members and chapter programs and leadership issues. There was discussion concerning how to develop leadership at the chapter level. Many ideas came from this discussion that will assist chapters in recruitment, retention and chapter program planning.
State President Lauren Walker spoke about her biennium theme, Every Member Matters. She encouraged the group to access the Delta Kappa Gamma International website for information.
The members enjoyed working with the members from their neighboring chapters. Friendships were established.
