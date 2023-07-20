Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, hosted a networking workshop that included chapters Kappa, Omicron, Upsilon, Zeta, Alpha Kappa and Alpha Zeta on July 11 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Thirty members were in attendance.

The Gamma chapter president, Colleen O’Neill, welcomed the members and two state officers, Lauren Walker, president, and Margie Nowak, treasurer.

