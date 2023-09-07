NELSON — The Lawrence-Nelson Raiders hosted conference opponents Deshler Dragons. After a first set thriller that ended 27-25 in favor of the Dragons. The Dragons took care of business and won sets two and three 25-17 and 25-10.

“We had great intensity tonight and mentally stayed engaged and were really consistent,” said Dragons head coach Quinten Loontjer. “We’ve really been honing in on being consistent all three sets and not to have those lulls where we let teams come back. We gave up a few serving runs in the first set but I was really how they responded and didn’t let it happen again.”

