NELSON — The Lawrence-Nelson Raiders hosted conference opponents Deshler Dragons. After a first set thriller that ended 27-25 in favor of the Dragons. The Dragons took care of business and won sets two and three 25-17 and 25-10.
“We had great intensity tonight and mentally stayed engaged and were really consistent,” said Dragons head coach Quinten Loontjer. “We’ve really been honing in on being consistent all three sets and not to have those lulls where we let teams come back. We gave up a few serving runs in the first set but I was really how they responded and didn’t let it happen again.”
The Dragons took control early getting three kills from junior Jacilyne Peterson along with a pair from sophomore Payton Bauer to build a 9-4 lead. Deshler also had three ace serves early in the set from senior Abbi Tuma, Bauer, and senior Tierra Schardt. With a 17-11 lead the Raiders scored four straight to tighten the gap.
A block from senior Claire Himmelberg and junior Kara Menke tied the game at 22 a piece. Both teams traded points but a kill from senior Brooke Sasse and a final one from Bauer ended the set 27-25 in favor or the Dragons.
“The first set win was huge, I don’t know how we would have responded had we not won that, but they fought for it even though we let them back in we finished strong and got the win which just set the tone for the rest of the night.”
The Dragons built a 15-9 lead getting early kills from seniors Allie Vieselmeyer and Stormi Capek. Deshler ended the set with another kill from Sasse and a block from the duo of Peterson and Sasse to win 25-17.
The Dragons continued to dominate in set three, getting a block from Capek and Bauer and an ace from Peterson. Menke continued to swim hard tallying three early kills for the Raiders. With a 12-8 lead the the Dragons went to town at the net getting a pair of blocks from Peterson as well as blocks from Sasse and Capek.
On assist number 29 of the night, sophomore setter Molley Drohman connected with Peterson to win the final set 25-10.
“We can serve, we can hit, we can play defense but our attacking errors and serve receive hurts us,” said Raiders head coach Curt Bolte. “We didn’t serve very hard tonight and they got into their offense pretty easy. I know we can play better and have we just need to learn from tonight and keep working.”
