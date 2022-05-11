DESHLER — Voters in the city of Deshler have approved an economic development program using proceeds from the existing 1% municipal sales tax.
According to unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary election from the Thayer County Clerk’s Office, voters approved adopting and implementing the program in accordance with Nebraska law under LB840.
The tally was 119 in favor to 30 against, for a winning margin of 80% to 20%.
The program, which will sunset in 2037, would rely on one-third of the annual collections from the sales tax, estimated at about $25,000 per year or $375,000 over 15 years.
