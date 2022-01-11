Hastings residents looking to dispose of their once-beloved live Christmas trees may drop them off at any of three designated locations this year.
Those locations are: Duncan Field, 601 E. South Street, Hastings Aquacourt Water Park parking lot, 2200 W. Third Street, and Libs Park, 1531 W. 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. Deadline for drop-off is Jan. 18.
That fewer and fewer trees figure to be left this year is due largely to the shift in tree availability in recent years. With fewer area stores offering Christmas tree sales due to supply shortages caused by COVID and extreme temperatures, tree prices have continued to climb, driving many former customers to purchase artificial trees instead.
The drop in live tree sales is certainly observable at the city's drop sites through the years, said Terry Brown, parks and recreation superintendent. Brown, who has observed the annual operation for all 27 of his years with the department, said the drop-off in disposals has been an ongoing trend since the 1980s. But early returns suggest his year's total may well represent the city's lowest count in recent memory.
"This year it's really gone downhill," Brown said. "I'd say we're probably half of what we usually are. This year, they were so expensive, and the size of the trees were smaller than usual.
"We probably average about 30 trees on a load with our big trucks. In the 1980s and 1990s we ran four or five trucks. Now we're down to only one run per week and run our smaller trucks."
Discarded trees are either transported to Hastings Solid Waste Landfill/Wood Facility to be grounded into mulch or used in area lakes and used as fish habitat, Brown said.
"We add bricks to them and let them sink to the bottom," he said.
Those still planning to drop off trees at the designated sites are asked to remove all ornaments and hooks and limit their waste to live trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.