DEWEESE — The traditional antique tractor pull, demolition derby, chicken dinner and turtle races are back on the calendar for this weekend at the annual Deweese Fall Festival.
The weekend is coordinated by the Deweese Community Club.
Saturday brings the Dave Babcock Memorial Antique Tractor Pull, with weigh-in at 9 a.m. and the pull starting at 10. The pull will be conducted with help from the Little Red Sled. Concessions will be available.
The Keith Hansen Memorial Demolition Derby starts 2 p.m. Sunday. Check-in runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the pit meeting is at 1:30.
Old School and Limited Weld divisions are planned, both using Wreckless Promotions rules. Drivers in both divisions must be 16 or older.
A Powerwheels division also is planned for kids age 10 and under, starting at 1:45 p.m.
Admission to the demo derby will be charged.
A take-out only chicken dinner will be served Sunday from the Deweese Community Building starting at 4 p.m. J&P Catering is preparing the food.
Turtle races start 6 p.m. Sunday on the basketball court at the park.
