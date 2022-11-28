The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be closing its Hastings office at 300 N. St. Joseph Ave. on Dec. 16, the agency announced in a news release.
DHHS is working to secure a temporary location and will inform residents as soon as that location is secured, the news release states.
In the meantime, a drop box will be available at 300 N. St. Joseph Ave. for use by residents dropping off documents. The drop box and mail delivered to the office will be checked daily by agency staff.
Residents needing immediate assistance should call 855-632-7633 for Medicaid or 800-383-4278 for Economic Assistance. Other office locations are available at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov.
