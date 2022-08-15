Disc golfers will hit the links at Lake Hastings Saturday morning for an annual tournament organized alongside Kool-Aid Days.
The Kool-Aid Disc Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Hastings Parks & Recreation Department, begins 10 a.m. Registration starts at 9:15.
The tournament offers open, masters (for players 40-plus), intermediate, women’s, novice, and kids’ (15 and under) divisions. Entry fees are charged, but players in the kids’ division compete for free.
Cash prizes go to the winners, and everyone drinks free Kool-Aid.
