The question of whether homosexual lifestyles are compatible with Christianity is creating division within the Methodist community.
It's a question that has been debated at the General Conference of the United Methodist Church since 1972, and one that now is at the forefront of the newly forming conservative Global Methodist movement, which already is accepting petitions from members looking to disaffiliate from the 6-million-member United Methodist Church over the potential removal of language from the church’s Book of Discipline that defines homosexuality as incompatible with Christian teaching.
The movement precedes the United Methodist Church’s official declaration of its position on the matter, which is slated to be voted upon at the rescheduled General Conference meeting in August 2024.
"There are probably other parts to that conversation, but whether or not to remove that line from the Book of Discipline, that's the big issue," said the Rev. Lance Clay, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
And while the official vote on whether to remove the wording from the Book of Discipline will not be take place until 2024, Global Methodist supporters already are gearing up for massive numbers of disaffiliations from the United Methodist Church across the globe.
Locally, Clay said, the LGBTQ topic was more or less gleaned over at the annual Great Plains Conference gathering last week. The Great Plains Annual Conference includes more than 1,000 congregations in Nebraska and Kansas, including First UMC and Grace UMC in Hastings. Clay serves a congregation of more than 700 members.
About a dozen churches petitioned for disaffiliation status at the Great Plains Annual Conference meeting, with a number of others expressing interest in the process.
Clay will address questions on the topic at a special meeting in Fellowship Hall at 614 N. Hastings Ave. at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"There is no action to take at this point,"| Clay said. "We have a balance of views across the congregation, and it (disaffiliation) is really not even a conversation at this point.
People are wanting to know what's happening within the denomination. I cannot even say there will be a vote (locally) unless somebody in the church voices that they want one. Otherwise, we'll keep doing what we're doing."
While he understands how conflict and resolution have been part and parcel within church tradition for centuries, Clay expressed sadness concerning the looming schism and how it threatens to cause division among individual Methodists.
And while social issues such as slavery have caused dissension amongst believers before, it is nevertheless disconcerting to Clay to see the matter handled outside traditional church regulatory channels.
"It is disappointing," he said. "We work together as a family, and you don't like seeing things like this happen. At the same time, we respect where everybody is at.
"There are people here who want to know what's happening, but I'm hardly getting any reaction on this one way or another. I'd be surprised if they disaffiliated. They want to know their church is OK and that we keep moving forward."
Clay said he intends to lead his congregation forward through the process, regardless of which side it chooses to take in the debate.
"I'm keeping my cards close," he said. "I am pastor to whoever walks in those doors."
