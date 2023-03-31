Student Newspaper Dispute LGBTQ

Former Viking Saga student newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell (left) and Emma Smith display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island July 20, 2022. A former high school journalist is suing the Nebraska school district that last year shut down the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition. The federal lawsuit filed March 31 names Grand Island Northwest Public Schools and its superintendent. It claims the shutdown of the student paper at Northwest High School was unconstitutional.

 McKenna LamoreeMcKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP

The Associated Press

LINCOLN — A former high school journalist and the Nebraska High School Press Association sued Friday over a school district’s shutdown of the school newspaper after it published an LGBTQ-focused edition.

