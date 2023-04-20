Shootings Hallmarks of Distrust
A neighbor, who declined to be identified, offers water to Trisha Loftis and her daughter Ashlyn, 13, of Los Angeles April 19 as they sit in front of the house where 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl a week earlier in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

Associated Press

In suburban Detroit, it was a lost 14-year-old looking for directions. In Kansas City, it was a 16-year-old who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. There was the 12-year-old rummaging around in a yard in small-town Alabama, the 20-year-old woman who found herself in the wrong driveway in upstate New York and the cheerleader who got into the wrong car in Texas.

