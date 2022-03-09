Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow likely. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.