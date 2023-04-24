TV CNN Don Lemon
Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 12, 2021, in New York.

 Evan Agostini/Invision

NEW YORK — CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon on Monday following his short and disastrous run as a morning show host, a little over two months after he apologized for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being past her prime.

The move quickly turned nasty. While CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced, after Lemon had co-hosted the show Monday, that they had “parted ways,” Lemon characterized it as a firing and said it was surprise to him.

