Donald E. Parker, Sr., a former longtime resident of Hastings, Nebraska, died November 20, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona.
Don was born June 15, 1931, in Barnsdall, Oklahome, to Joseph and Lydia (Shaw) Parker.
In 1950, Don met and married Bonnie (Karsting) Parker (HHS 1949), in Seattle, Washtington.
They moved to Kearney and then to Hastings. Don worked as a tobacco salesman during the late 1950’s to early 1960’s, and then as a salesman with Dutton-Lainson Company during the late 1960’s to 1980’s.
The family attended St Cecilia’s church and Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
In 1991, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, together managing several self-storage facilities, and finally retired to Mesa in 2006.
Don enjoyed golf (Meadowbrook member), fishing, watching college and pro-football, re-runs of early TV westerns and Lawrence Welk.
On October 9, 2021, Don and Bonnie celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary (delayed from 2020 by Covid) with family and friends.
They had five children, Joe (Mary Ann) Parker (STC 1969), Peachtree City, Georgia; Tom Parker (HHS 1970-deceased); Pamela (Phillip) Raney (HHS 1974), Dewey, Arizona; Nancy (Robert) Kropp (HHS 1976), Mesa; and Donald E. “Bo” (Sylvia) Parker, Jr. (HHS 1980), Prescott, Arizona.
Don and Bonnie enjoyed numerous pets during their 71 years.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Tom, and leaves numerous grandchildren, relatives and friends to remember his goodness in their lives.
Don’s remains will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
