DONIPHAN — Numerous students were named to the honor rolls for the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year at Doniphan-Trumbull Junior-Senior High School here.
Inclusion on the Excellence Honor Roll recognizes a grade-point average of 3.30 or above with no grades lower than 90%, or B-plus.
Students qualifying for the Honor Roll achieved a GPA of 3.0 or above with no grades lower than 86%, or B-minus.
Seventh-graders: Will Berlie, Carsyn Breckner, Konner Epp, Khloe Pomplun, Sevyn Russell, Claire Schultz, Marissa Schwab, Easton Volk
Eighth-graders: Makenzie Carmin, Rylan Eberle, Kaser Johnson, Brayden Rader
Freshmen: Luke Askey, Nolan Dzingle, Christian Einsel, Emma Hoppe, Jonathan Kovanda, Baylee Larson, Jack Poppe, Preston Sjuts, Parker Volk
Sophomores: Miley Berlie, Tycen Breckner, Alice Chlebounova, Brody Eberle, Anna Fitzgerald, Morgan Haba, Jett Hollister, Avery Robb, Seth Schwarz, Hope Thompson, Tice Yost
Juniors: Zachary Burkey, Jacob Collinson, Hayden Dzingle, Chase Groff, Olivia Hoppe, Collin Lewis, David Naden, Emily Shimmin, Harrison Sjuts, Benjamin VanDiest, Jaden Williams, Justyce Williams
Seniors: Camdyn Beirow, Katrina Caraway, Adelyn Fay, Kaysha Ginn, Collin Jepson, Hailey Keezer, Kayla Kennedy, Bryson Rader, Everett Schuler, Claire Schwarz, Abreham Stutzman
Eighth-graders: Hailey Knott, Ava McCready, Lauryn VanDiest
Freshmen: Lily Elsbury, Rylen Soundy, Aiden Stone, Jacob Zakrzewski
Sophomores: Nathan Collinson, Lauren Pohlenz, Logan Rewerts, Erin Saathoff
Juniors: Kaedan Detamore, Tyler Engel, Gabriel Waters
Seniors: Masin Long, Corinne Wolfe
