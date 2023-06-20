St. Joseph Avenue will close between First and Second streets from 8 a.m. to noon June 21 for the cleaning of a water main, the city of Hastings announced in a news release.
Downtown block of St. Joseph Avenue to be closed Wednesday morning
- Andy Raun
-
- Updated
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Minneapolis gay bar drops Anheuser-Busch products ahead of Pride
- Adams Central grad Anne Hermann to participate in Special Olympics World Games
- Portenier tapped for Adams Central foundation post
- Central City native Kale Jensen joins Duncan Field home run list in first home start with Sodbusters
- Decade of work revitalizes Superior
- 'All we received was abandonment' — Migrants sent to Sacramento by DeSantis speak out
- 'They're 100% not human': Las Vegas police investigate reports of extraterrestrial sightings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.