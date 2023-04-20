The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue has reopened its doors and is ready for Hastings to enjoy quality art from talented artists.
After having to close for a time as a result of the pandemic, the gallery is back and perhaps better than ever, having adding new artists and pieces.
The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., is a collective gallery in Hastings that showcases the work of various local artists. The gallery features many media including paintings, pastels, sculptures, jewelry, and even handmade pine needle baskets — all with their own unique styles in which the artists have made them.
The artist lineup has changed with the gallery’s reopening. Rick Houchin and David Lovekin, both of whom are photographers and painters, are new members. Ken Bassett, who paints with oils, acrylics and watercolors, is a longtime artist and beloved member of the gallery. There are four consignors, Lillian Larson, Gwen Lewis, Sammy Lynn and Marcie Maley. Also a part of the gallery team is Marilyn Reynolds, a founding member and a cold wax and oil abstract artist who has been a best-selling artist for the gallery for some time now.
Having this new lineup of artists has brought some unique additions to the gallery. Photography is a new dimension. Furthermore, the different styles of paintings and artistic dimension have been brought together in one space, and for the artists and their customers it is fun to see how the different styles mesh together.
“Every time there is something new there is something at the table,” Lovekin said in relation to the styles of art. “Diversity is always good to show the community.”
The member artists said the reason for the reopening of the gallery is simple:
To show good art and engage with the community.
“We thought it would be good for Hastings. We are the only other art gallery besides the college” Ken Bassett said. “It is important to have a place people can come to see what's being done in the arts.”
The Gallery on Lincoln Avenue has had an impact on the community, but it has provided many opportunities for its artists, as well.
Gwen Luis, a current consignor at the gallery says the gallery is a valuable venue.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to show my work,” Luis said.
The Gallery is planning to offer some events in the near future. These include exhibits by Featured Artists of the Month. Members also are part of Hastings’ Downtown Art Walk and the annual Art in the Park event in Libs Park.
Members said they always are actively recruiting full-time members and consignors to build on their gallery and give talented artists the space they need to showcase their work.
In light of the reopening, the members want the community to know that they are back and ready for people to come and enjoy the gallery once again.
“We want to get traffic in here to see the artwork,” Houchin said. “There is a lot of talent in this part of the state.”
Regular open hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
