BOSTON — The Kansas City Royals avoided any controversial ending against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
The Royals overpowered the Red Sox for a 9-3 victory at Fenway Park. The offense collected 15 hits as every starter was in the hit column. The Royals' Drew Waters, MJ Melendez and Michael Massey each homered.
Waters finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Meanwhile, five Royals recorded two or more hits in the game.
KC came three hits shy of matching their season-high total of 18 hits in a game. The run support was enough to aid starter Brady Singer on the mound.
After Royals starter Cole Ragans struck out 11 batters against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Singer followed with another quality start at Fenway Park.
Singer allowed three runs and five hits across 6 2/3 innings. He threw 96 pitches as his sinker baffled a tough Red Sox lineup. Singer, who won his eighth game, generated 25 swings, three whiffs and 10 called strikes with the pitch.
Boston's offense was relatively quiet. Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall hit a solo home run, while Connor Wong and Jarren Duran collected RBIs.
Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford took the loss. He allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. However, the Royals scored six runs against Red Sox relievers Dinelson Lamet and Nick Robertson.
The Royals improved to 37-78 this season.
Here are more notables from Tuesday's game:
Waters blasts 7th home run
The Royals provided Singer with some additional run support in the fourth inning. Waters hit a two-run homer off Crawford, crushing a 90-mph cutter into the right-field seats.
The home run traveled 414 feet and had a 104.4-mph exit velocity. Waters has now hit three homers in his last seven games.
Since the All-Star break, Waters has recorded nine extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in 22 games. His power has also begun to show in recent weeks. Waters, a true switch-hitter, has hit 10 of his 12 career homers from the left side.
Garcia extends hit streak to 12 games
Maikel Garcia continues to thrive from the leadoff spot. In the fourth inning, Garcia extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.
He nailed an 89-mph cutter from Crawford. Garcia finished 1 for 5 in the game.
Garcia entered Tuesday's game with the fourth-longest active hit streak. He has hit safely in 35 of 45 games since June 17. In that span, Garcia has recorded 11 extra-base hits, 11 walks and 25 RBIs.
The Royals continue their series with the Red Sox. Jordan Lyles is set to start Wednesday's game for the Royals. Rookie pitcher Alec Marsh will oppose James Paxton in Thursday's series finale.
