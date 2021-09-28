Mary Lanning Healthcare and its affiliated Hastings Family Care clinic are planning to make drive-through influenza immunizations available to the public on three upcoming dates.
Car-side flu shots will be available from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 8-10 a.m. on Oct 16 for patients age 10 and up at the east entrance of the hospital accessible from Kansas Avenue.
For younger patients, or those who need assistance with shots, Hastings Family Care will offer a Kids & Family Night event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the clinic, which is in the Crosier Park Professional Center at 223 E. 14th St.
Pre-registration is required for all the upcoming flu shot opportunities. To pre-register, call 402-463-2929.
With local community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, running high and a number of other illnesses being seen in the region, health care providers and public health experts are encouraging local residents of all ages to remember their flu shots this year, no matter where they get them.
