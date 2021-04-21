The South Heartland District Health Department will partner with area communities and agencies to sponsor a take-back event for expired and unwanted medications in Hastings on Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies, Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention, and the health department are working with the National Drug Enforcement Agency in an attempt to prevent pill abuse and theft. The service is free and anonymous.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications may be brought for disposal to Hastings Police Department headquarters, 317 S. Burlington Ave, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Medications also may be brought anytime throughout the year to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Clay Center, to the Superior Police Department in Superior, or to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in Red Cloud.
Those wishing to drop off medications at the Superior Police Department or the Webster County Sheriff’s Office are asked to call ahead. The number in Superior is 402-879-4407; the number in Red Cloud is 402-746-2722.
According to a news release from South Heartland, medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.
“Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” the news release states. “Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.
South Heartland cites the American Academy of Pediatrics and Safe Kids Worldwide with the statistics that about 3 million people swallow or have contact with a poisonous substance each year; that among young children, that 95% percent of medication-related poisoning visits to emergency departments are caused by a child ingesting medication while unsupervised; and that up to 20% of pediatric poisonings involve a grandparent’s medication.
Parents, grandparents, guardians and other caregivers are encouraged to learn how to store and administer medicines safely, and then how to dispose of them safely without resorting to flushing them or dumping them straight into the garbage.
“Residents are advised that disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them unaltered into the trash pose potential safety and health hazards,” South Heartland states. “National DEA Drug Take Back events use an environmentally safe method to dispose of the medicines collected during National Drug Take Back Day events.”
Local pharmacies are another resource for free and safe medication disposal. To learn how and where to safely dispose of medicines by returning them to a participating pharmacy, visit nebraskameds.org.
In case of a poisoning emergency, contact the Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222.
For more information about medication take-back events, call South Heartland toll-free at 877-238-7595.
