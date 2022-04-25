Local law enforcement agencies, Area Substance & Alcohol Abuse Prevention (ASAAP), and the South Heartland District Health Department are partnering with the National Drug Enforcement Agency to give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
The service is free and anonymous.
Individuals may bring their prescription and over-the-counter medications for disposal to one of four sites available in the four-county South Heartland Health District:
• Hastings: Hastings Police Department, 317 S Burlington Ave., April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Clay Center: Ongoing at Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 104 E. Edgar St.
• Superior: Ongoing at Superior Police Department, 154 W. Fifth St. (8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday)
• Red Cloud: Ongoing at Webster County Sheriff’s Office, 621 N. Cedar St.
According to a news release from South Heartland, medicines in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and Safe Kids Worldwide, approximately 3 million people swallow or have contact with a poisonous substance each year. Among young children, 95% percent of medication-related poisoning visits to emergency departments are caused by a child ingesting medication while unsupervised. Up to 20% of pediatric poisonings involve a grandparent’s medication. Parents and grandparents are urged to learn about how to store medicines safely, give medicines safely, and get rid of medicines safely.
Residents are advised that disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them unaltered into the trash pose potential safety and health hazards. National Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back events use an environmentally safe method to dispose of the medicines collected during National Drug Take Back Day events.
Local pharmacies are another resource for free and safe medication disposal every day. To learn how and where else you can safely dispose of medications on on ongoing basis, visitnebraskameds.org.
In case of a poisoning emergency, contact Poison Control Center: (800) 222-1222. For more information about medication take-back events, call South Heartland toll-free at 877-238-7595.
