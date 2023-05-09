Controlled substances like Adderall will be allowed to be prescribed online into 2024, a reversal of a previously announced position, US government agencies said Tuesday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, which regulates drugs that have the potential for abuse, had planned on curtailing access to these drugs through telehealth. Remote prescribing was made more available at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of lockdowns. But after significant pushback, the agency changed its mind and decided to keep the existing policies in place for now.

