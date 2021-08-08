After rain postponed the game with a 1/2 inning played. Both Dubuque County and Washington (MO) had to wait it out until 10 AM Sunday morning to finish their ball game. Dubuque kept its foot on the gas and shown no mercy bouncing Washington (MO) from the tournament with a 11-4 victory, keeping them undefeated.
"This game was very important," said Dubuque head coach Ronald Kramer. "We were talking about this last night because winning that game didn't really help us but at the same time it did because we didn't want to come into (Sunday) with one loss and go against Arkansas in a one game playoff. I wanted them to beat us twice."
Dubuque came out firing on all cylinders proving that they are out to win the mid-south regional. Dubuque came out in the first to send the message to its opponent. Dubuque scored two runs in the first, which included a single from Jake Brosius and doubles from Sawyer Nauman and Logan Runde.
In the second inning, Dubuque sent 13 batters to the plate. Dubuque scored seven runs in the frame. Aaron Savary hit a double. Cole Smith, Sawyer Nauman, Owen Huehergarth, and Michael Garrett each had a hit in the frame.
Dubuque knocked out 11 runs on 13 hits and committed one error against Washington.
Tucker Nauman went seven innings, gave up four runs on nine hits, striking out eight and walked one for Dubuque.
"He pitched a great game," Kramer said. "I was hoping we could have gotten him out in five innings but we got to nine (runs) and we couldn't get that tenth run across. We didn't expect to throw game two anyway. He is a competitor and he bares down when he needs to, so he did a great job.
Dubuque will face Cabot, Arkansas, for the regionals championship. Cabot will have to beat Dubuque twice to take the title.
"If we keep hitting the ball and put 13 hits on the board we are tough to beat," said Kramer. "We got our number one pitcher back to throw in Aaron Savary. I feel confident as I can be. It should be a good game. The first time we played them (Cabot) (Logan) Runde threw a gem against them that made them off balance. That probably won't be the team we will see today but we will see.
WAS......... 002 002 0 4 8 1
DBQ......... 270 200 X 11 13 1
WAS 2B Sam Turilli, Sam Paule, Blake Whitlock
WAS 3B Dane Eckhoff
DBQ 2B Sawyer Nauman, Aaron Savary
