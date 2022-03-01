The Colorado Keys, a dueling-pianos act, will perform March 26 at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave., in a benefit event for the Tehama Shrine.
Showtime is 7-10 p.m. To reserve tickets and tables, call 402-462-5813.
