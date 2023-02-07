The Hastings College chaplain and a college staff member whose music is well known in the wider community will share the floor here Sunday afternoon for the campus’ weekly chapel service.
The Rev. Doodle Harris will speak on “all the ways we love” during the service, which has been moved up to 2 p.m. from its usual 5 p.m. time slot because it is Super Bowl Sunday.
The service will take place in French Memorial Chapel on campus.
In addition to Harris’ reflection on the many words for love found in the Bible, Sunday's service will feature music from Emily Dunbar of Hastings, who will offer a mix of hymns, covers and original songs focusing on the theme of love. Those in attendance will be encouraged to sing along.
Dunbar is the director of Studio 200 at Hastings College and a 2010 graduate of the college’s Master of Arts in Teaching program. She has been making music in Hastings for more than 20 years, getting her start playing opening slots at the Listening Room.
She spent time in Star Belle Ukulele Band, led the monthly pre-pandemic Bar Choir at First Street Brewing, co-hosts the Prompt Queens podcast with her sister-in-law Hope Dunbar, plays with Hope in their duo The Mrs. Dunbars, and supports Vacation Bible School and Sunday worship at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Dunbar said what she loves more than performing is singing in community.
In addition to Sunday afternoons, Hastings College chapel services are scheduled for select Wednesdays during the academic year. The next Wednesday service will be 9:30 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
