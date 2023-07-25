e-Edition FAQs

Q: How do I log into my Tribune Account?
A: In the upper right portion of the screen, hover over the account avatar and a menu will appear with the option to log in.
Q: How do I subscribe to the newspaper's online edition?
A: To subscribe to our online edition, simply visit our website www.hastingstribune.com and click on the "Subscribe" button. Choose your preferred subscription plan, and follow the instructions to complete the registration process. Welcome to our online community!
You can view the different plan options we provide by clicking here.
Q: How can I see when my subscription is ending?
A: You can easily find your subscription's expiration date by going to your account's Dashboard and opening the Subscriptions tab. If you click Manage Subscriptions, a box will pop up with your expiration date. If you have automatic recurring payments, the dialogue box will also display when your next payment will be made.
Q: Can I access the online newspaper on multiple devices, such as my smartphone and tablet?
A: Absolutely! With your online subscription, you can access our newspaper on up to two devices simultaneously. Simply log in to your account on hastingstribune.com using your credentials, and you'll have seamless access across smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. If you log in on a third device, your account will automatically be logged out of the first device you logged in with.
Q: How do I reset my password or recover my account if I forget my login credentials?
A: No worries! If you forget your login credentials, click on the "Change Password" link under the User Account tab of your Dashboard. Type in your current password and the new password you would like to use in the respective fields. It will then ask you to log in using your new password. For further assistance, feel free to reach out to our customer support team at webeditor@hastingstribune.com or cal 402-462-2131.
Q: What are the options for canceling my online subscription, and will I receive a refund?
A: We're sorry to see you go! To cancel your online subscription, please call 402-462-2131 and we can cancel your subscription and issue a refund, as necessary.
Q: How can I contact customer support if I encounter any issues with my online subscription?
Answer: If you have any issues or need assistance with your online subscription, our customer support team is here to help. You can reach us by emailing webeditor@hastingstribune.com or calling 402-462-2131. We're available to assist you from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday.