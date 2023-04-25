You'll notice that our e-Edition has a new look to it.
You can still scroll up and down and zoom in and out to read the stories you're interested in.
If you zoom all the way out, you can see what the next and the previous pages are. This will allow you to preview what page is ahead, even as you flip through the paper.
You can still use the arrows on the sides to change the page, or you can now use the arrow at the top of the page.
When you click on a story, the web version of that story will appear on the right of the screen. This version allows us to sometimes display additional photos and information that we weren't able to include in the print version. You can see any additional photos by clicking on the arrows in the top right of the photo box.
You can also play an audio reading of the story, which will play over your speakers.
This mode also allows you to increase text size.
Another feature of the new e-Edition is an enhanced navigational presence. By clicking on the pages tab at the top of the page, you will bring up icons of each page in that day's e-Edition. The icons are bigger and more recognizable, allowing you to quickly jump to a specific page you're looking for.
Within each article, you can easily print the story, email it, tweet a link to it, or share the article on Facebook. You can also advance to the next story by clicking on the next button.
Another new addition to the e-Edition is the Puzzles button in the top navigation bar. Clicking this button will take you to any page containing a puzzle.
From there, you can click on the puzzle, and then print or share it.
All of these features can also be found in the Menu tab on the far right of the navigation bar.
