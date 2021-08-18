MILLIGAN — With a .500 record (4-4) in 2020, the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats are looking to improve from last season's early defeat to Stanton in the playoffs.
Some key players coming back for the 2021 season include quarterback Christian Weber, running back Breckan Schulter, and linemen Ben Bartu and Peyton Pribyl.
EMF also returns JB Drake and Chase Svehla.
Head coach Dean Filipi knows what he wants his team to achieve in 2021.
"We will lean on our seniors for leadership and play," he said. "We will need our underclassman to step up and fill spots and roles this year. Like always our district and schedule is very competitive and challenging. We hope to be competitive and improve each week."
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 at Conestoga; Sept. 3 East Butler; Sept. 10 Shelby-Rising City; Sept. 17 at Tri County; Sept. 24 Thayer Central; Oct. 1 at Amherst; Oct. 8 at Heartland; Oct. 15 Southern
