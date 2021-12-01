DAVENPORT — There will be a new head coach calling the plays for the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys basketball team. Dan Boshart will take over the role in his first year as a head coach.
Boshart takes the reins of an Eagles team that went 19-6 last year that lost by six in the district final, one win from the state tournament. But BDS brings back three veterans that will try to help the team take one more step forward.
"We have three experienced seniors who we are confident can step into leadership roles," Boshart said. "Our boys showed promise this summer in learning a new system, and we're looking to build off our growth this summer to have a great year."
The three seniors the Eagles have back are Eli Noel, Tyler Grote, and Adam Alfs. Noel led BDS with 11.1 points per game and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per contest. Grote poured in 6.6 points and hauled in 2.1 rebounds per game last season, and Alfs averaged 1.9 in both categories.
Cameron Hoins, a junior, also received plenty of experience last year, scoring at a 5.8 clip per game and bringing down 2.0 rebounds per contest. Junior Zach Hoins and sophomores Tanner Bolte, Jaron Norder, and Seth Stengel will all look to contribute for the Eagles. They'll try to fill the void left by Easton Weber, who will miss time with a shoulder injury.
"We have juniors and sophomores that eager to prove themselves worthy of a major varsity role, and even some members of the freshman class have a chance to see varsity action," Boshart said.
The Eagles are coming off a fall season in which they advanced to the semifinals on the football field. The did so despite many calling it a "rebuilding" year. Boshart believes the same attitude that made the Eagles successful on the gridiron is what is needed to see the same kind of results on the hardwood.
"Coming off a successful football season, the confidence and resilience the boys showed int he playoffs will be key in making this a successful season," he said.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will open the season at home against Hampton in its only home game before the new year in January. The Eagles are in the D2-2 subdistrict, which means they could face the likes of Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Friend or Meridian in the postseason. That tournament begins Feb. 21, 2022.
Schedule
Dec — 3, Hampton; 4, at East Butler; 10 at Dorchester; 11, at Lawrence-Nelson; 14, at Sutton; 17, at Cross County; 21, at Central City holiday tournament
Jan — 4, at Nebraska Lutheran; 7, vs. Giltner; 11, at MUDECAS tournament; 18, vs. McCool Junction; 20, at Exeter-Milligan; 22, at CRC tourney
Feb — 1, at Osceola; 4, vs. Shelby-Rising City; 11, vs. High Plains Community; 18, vs. Meridian
