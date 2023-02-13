Tribune News Service
ISTANBUL — The reported death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria surpassed 30,000 on Sunday, as a top United Nations humanitarian official predicted the figure would likely surpass 50,000.
Although hopes of finding further survivors in the rubble faded by the hour, there were several reports of people being pulled from collapsed buildings more than six days after two devastating earthquakes and numerous after shocks hit the region on Monday.
Experts have said that 72 hours is the critical time frame to save people under collapsed buildings before they perish from lack of food, water or succumb to their injuries. Victims rescued on Sunday had been trapped for between 140 and more than 150 hours.
In many cases people’s despair has turned to anger over shoddy building construction.
On Sunday, two more contractors were arrested on suspicion of negligence related to collapsed buildings as they were trying to leave Turkey for Georgia.
Turkish prosecutors are now investigating more than 130 people allegedly responsible for the collapse of buildings, according to official reports. Arrest warrants have already been issued for more than 100 people.
Opposition politicians have said that Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shares responsibility for the disaster and have accused him of having failed to prepare the country for such a quake during his 20 years in power.
Top U.N. humanitarian relief official Martin Griffiths, who is visiting the devastated city of Kahramanmaras, said he expects that the final death toll from the earthquakes to exceed 50,000.
In Turkey, the disaster authority AFAD reported on Sunday that the death toll has climbed to 29,605, according to state news agency Anadolu. AFAD said a further 80,278 people were injured.
In neighboring Syria, at least 3,575 people are known to have died and 5,276 are injured.
But there were several surprising rescues on Sunday.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a 5-year-old girl has been saved on Sunday after 150 hours. A 7-month-old baby was rescued from the rubble in southeastern Turkey’s Hatay province after 140 hours and a 35-year-old man was rescued in the same province after being trapped under the rubble for 149 hours, according to a Turkish broadcaster.
Anadolu reported that a pregnant woman and her brother were pulled from the remains of a collapsed building after 140 hours.
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a 26-year-old man was rescued from the rubble of an eleven-story building.
Still with many thousands believed to be under the rubble, experts are worried about disease spreading.
“In regions where people have no access to clean drinking water, there is a risk of epidemics at some point,” said Thomas Geiner, a doctor with earthquake experience who is part of a rescue team from Germany’s NAVIS aid organization.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is awaiting permission to deliver earthquake aid to rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria.
“We are on standby, ready to go, are waiting to hear from other side,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Syrian President Bashar Assad has held out the prospect of opening more border crossings between the northwest and Turkey because of the emergency situation, Tedros said.
Meanwhile, the European Union would provide additional tents, blankets and heaters to help people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Erdogan in a phone call.
The commission is also mobilizing the private sector to provide the necessary support as quickly as possible, a spokesperson said following the call.
The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has enabled the bloc to send 38 rescue teams with 1,651 helpers and 106 rescue dogs.
“Europe is by your side,” von der Leyen said.
