Hastings firefighters on Thursday saved the Eaton Corp. building in north Hastings for the second time in just more than two months after a fire was caused by disassembly of equipment inside the shuttered factory.

In a news release, the city of Hastings reported that Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at the Eaton facility, 300 E. 39th St., at 10 a.m.

