The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Forest Service are teaming up to provide an upcoming series of community education programs addressing trees, landscapes, gardens and houseplants.
Each program runs 6-7 p.m. on a Monday evening at the Hastings Parks and Recreation Community Center, 2015 W. Third St.
The series is being offered amid a threat to many local trees from diseases like pine wilt and invasive insects like emerald ash borer. A number of trees also are affected by nutrient deficiencies and environmental stress.
The program schedule is as follows:
- March 14: “Emerald Ash Borer and Other Invasive Insects,” by Ron Seymour, Nebraska Extension educator. The program will include information about management techniques with a number of invasive insects including emerald ash borer, Japanese beetle and others.
- March 21: “New and Low Maintenance Garden and Landscape Plants,” by Pat Evans, Adams County horticulture aide. Evans will provide information on selection of new trending plants, low-maintenance plants and container plants. Information on placement, watering and plant nutrition also will be provided.
- March 29: “Tree Maintenance and Health,” by David Olson, Nebraska Forest Service tree health specialist. This program will highlight information about how to identify and manage conditions that adversely affect trees including insects, diseases, nutrient deficiencies and environmental conditions.
- April 4: “House Plant Selection and Care,” by Elizabeth Exstrom, Nebraska Extension educator. She will provide information about selecting the new trending houseplants as well as tried-and-true species. A discussion on in-house placement and maintenance will follow.
A small fee will be charged for participation in each program. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call Parks and Recreation at 402-461-2324 or visit www.cityofhastings.org/parks.
