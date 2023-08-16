Eight Hastings residents have begun their duties as members of the city’s Strategic Planning Committee.
The eight — two from each of the city’s four City Council wards — were recommended by City Council members. Their appointments were approved by the council on Monday, and their first meeting was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Committee members are Aaron Martinez and Rich Wilton from Ward 1, Jacque Cranson and Caroline Cummins from Ward 2, Phil Boon and Jodi Graves from Ward 3, and Faye Friesen and Joe Kindig from Ward 4.
The committee will review the eight-page Hastings Community Survey, which will be available to the public in September. The survey is considered key to informing development of a strategic plan.
“The committee’s purpose is to listen to the aspirations and concerns of residents and work collaboratively to help the City Council understand community priorities,” the city said in a news release announcing the committee members’ names.
After the survey results have been received, the committee will assist in data gathering, analysis, composition and a final report to the council in March 2024. The council then may adopt the plan in the form of a resolution.
As part of the implementation phase, City Administrator Shawn Metcalf would expect to build out the new strategic plan into a new software platform in April and May. Department head then would finalize potential projects that would support the strategic plan and provide rough costs.
Officials aim to have the strategic plan in place to become operational on Oct. 1, 2024 — the start of the city’s 2024-25 fiscal year.
The Hastings Community Survey will be administered by ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas. The firm will be paid $25,000, then $25,000 in subsequent years, as well, to keep the strategic planning effort up to date.
Over the last five years, ETC Institute has administered surveys for more than 1,000 cities and counties in 49 of the 50 U.S. states.
