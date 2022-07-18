Eight Tribland residents graduated recently with an associate of science or associate of applied science degree from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Students graduating cum laude achieved a grade-point average of 3.5-3.74 on a 4.0 scale. Students graduating magna cum laude had a GPA of 3.75-3.99.
A total of 80 students graduated from NCTA in December 2021 and May 2022.
The area graduates and their respective fields of study are:
Giltner: Michele Seim, agriculture production systems — livestock industry management
Glenvil: Ashlyn Mohling, veterinary technology systems — veterinary technician
Glenvil: Nicholas Ockinga, ag production systems
Kenesaw: Andrew Katzberg, ag production systems — ag equipment management, with certificates in irrigation technology and ag welding
Lebanon Kansas: Ayden Long, ag production systems — diversified ag management (cum laude)
Minden: Cheyanne Ellis, ag production systems — livestock industry management
Naponee: Ethan Baker, ag production systems — livestock industry management (magna cum laude)
Superior: Cassidy Frey, ag production systems — ag education (cum laude)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.