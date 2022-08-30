Watch the evening news, and you might assume that the most dangerous career in America is being a first responder — those brave men and women who serve as firefighters and police officers.
An informal poll of your friends and neighbors would likely get the same answer.
All of those assumptions are incorrect, relatively speaking.
In fact, more electrical workers died in 2019 than firefighters and police officers combined.
Yet, the people who help ensure that we’re all warm and fed often remain faceless, unthanked figures.
Without these critical workers, the U.S. would struggle to avoid food shortages, to educate its children, to continue as a leader in manufacturing, or even to simply live comfortably in the midst of seasonal temperature fluctuations.
They make life as we know it possible, from critical areas like refrigeration to ensuring that fun pastimes like surfing the web are possible.
For decades, electrical workers were so anonymous that many worked without guiding safety regulations.
Thankfully, these needed protocols began to become more widely instituted, and that’s helped limit injury and death in this critical profession.
Even in an age of laws and stricter oversight, inherent risks remain in working with electricity, which often happens at great heights.
According to statistics from U.S. Bureau of Labor and the Electrical Safety Foundation, 166 electrical workers died in 2019, while nine firefighters and 86 police officers were killed.
Working to keep our power grid up and running is typically almost four times more likely to result in a fatality at work than trying to stop fires.
The 2019 figures represented a nearly 4% year-over-year increase, marking the highest number of fatalities since 2011.
Linemen do more than keep local lights on through the installation and repair of underground and overhead lines.
They also traditionally band together to aid others after natural disasters, caravaning to faraway places to help those in need.
Even a hometown electrician, however, assumes serious risk when working with the electricity needed to power our homes.
Take a moment the next time you see one of these important workers, and say thanks.
Without them, this world would — quite literally — be a much darker place.
