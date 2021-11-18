Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Kucera, 88, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska surrounded by family on St Elizabeth of Hungry feast day.
Rosary will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4 pm and mass will be Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:30 am, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2 to 6pm at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. A Memorial Has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Betty was born on April 25, 1933 to Joseph and Helena (Menke) Ostdiek near Lawrence, Nebraska. She graduated from Lawrence High School. She married Donald B. Kucera on September 9, 1952 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. To this union were born 6 children, Donna, Carolyn, Arnold, Gerald, Arlene and Barbara.
Out of high school, she taught at a country school until she married, became a farm wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for ESU 9 at Lawrence Public School where she mentored and helped teach many. After retirement she enjoyed helping a day care provider in Lawrence. But in later years her passion was quilting. She has sewn and helped quilt every perfect stitch with love with her quilting friends. Also, she enjoyed playing bridge and those afternoons of card playing. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Betty is survived by two sons, Arnold (Carol) Kucera of Hastings and Gerald Kucera, Lawrence; three daughters, Donna (Ron) Dale of Panama City, Florida, Arlene (Duane) Alber of Blue Hill and Barbara (Steve) Horton of Omaha; one son-in-law, Ron Janda of Lawrence; fifteen grandchildren: Stephanie, Nicholas, Philip, Brad, Sara, Amy, Ashley, Chelsey, Hannah, Joshua, Kevin, Tessa, Tara, Jessica and Kylee. And 33 great grandchildren who all adored Grandma Betty and her famous chocolate chip cookies. Also survived by three siblings and spouses, Rose (Ed) Kalvoda of Hastings, Donald (Elaine) Ostdiek of Surprise, Arizona and Connie (Ken) Coup of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Julia Schroer of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Aaron Auman of Overland Park, Kansas.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Carolyn Janda, brothers Eldon (Pete) Ostdiek and Bobby Ostdiek; sister-in-law Jane Auman; brothers-in-law Emil Kucera and Al Schroer.
Mom has always been a huge prayer warrior for all of us. And always had her rosary beads close by.
