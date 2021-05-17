PAPILLION — As Hastings cleared the third base dugout at Werner Park following an 0-2 performance at the Class B state tournament, the Tigers, fresh off a 5-1 loss to Elkhorn in an elimination game, seemed stunned.
Behind his pitch black Oakley shades, their head coach Blake Marquardt was just as confounded.
Four games ago, Hastings was raking at the plate, posting more than 10 runs on average per ball game through a nine-game win streak that ended the regular season.
“During that stretch we were hitting .388 as a team,” Marquardt said.
Once districts began, though, a pair of six-inning rallies against Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian and Wayne were needed to squeeze through to the state tournament.
Once at state, the offense disappeared almost entirely.
“I don’t know what happened, we just fell apart offensively,” Marquardt said. “I wish I had an answer.”
Hastings (20-7) managed two unearned runs in 14 innings. The No. 1-seeded Tigers could hardly touch Beatrice’s Qwin Zabokrtsky on Saturday and didn’t record a base hit after the third inning on Monday against Elkhorn’s Malakai Vetock.
Justin Musgrave scored Hastings’ only run in the second inning after reaching on a close-call error by fourth-seeded Elkhorn (20-11) that was argued by the Antlers’ manager. Brayden Mackey singled to right and Braden Kalvelage pushed a bunt past the mound to put the Tigers ahead 1-0.
Marquardt, who submitted a much different looking lineup to the umpires Monday, said the early offense was a product of the changes.
“That was kind of the thought process of why we moved (Kalvelage) down and snuck him in the six-hole,” Marquardt said. “Not that he isn’t a great leadoff, but we needed him maybe in a situation to bunt runners in because we weren’t providing it with our barrels. I thought if our 3-4-5 hitters got on, all of a sudden we’ve got one of our best bunters and that’s what he did this game.
“He did it early in the game, but unfortunately we couldn’t get enough runners on for the rest of the team to do that or follow.”
Trayton Newman, who tallied two of Hastings’ four hits in the game he pitched Saturday, sliced his third double in five at bats in the third inning to put runners on second and third with one out, but Vetock escaped the trouble.
Vetock stranded Tigers at first and second in both the second and fourth innings and didn’t feel much pressure, if any, after the Antlers jumped in front with their three-run fourth inning.
A solid defensive team for most of the 2021, the Tigers crumbled under the bright lights. And it cost them redemption at a runner-up finish in 2019.
Hastings finished with five errors in Monday’s ballgame. The Tigers’ first of the morning came without consequence. The subsequent four were costly.
After Alex Cabrese doubled home Grant Gutschow with two outs and Connor Hunt took first base by wearing a pitch, Blake Knott’s single spelled disaster for Hastings.
The hit itself gave Elkhorn a 2-1 lead. But the throw home allowed Hunt and Knott to each advance. Hastings catcher Cambren Montague eyed Knott jogging to second and fired away, but his throw with the wet ball sailed into center and plated another run. It also ended Mackey’s day on the mound.
“I don’t think we should have ever thrown that ball to home,” Marquardt said. “Maybe on a dry day we try (the throw to second). But on a wet day, don’t risk it... That’s the moment where you make them beat us with another hit.”
Further damage was done by Elkhorn in the fifth, in which the Antlers padded their lead with the aid of three more Tiger errors.
“The moment was just a little big for some of our guys today,” Marquardt said.
Elkhorn, which advances to play Central City/Fullerton/Centura on Tuesday, earned only two of its five runs and finished with five hits.
Mackey, one of 12 seniors, lasted 3 2/3 innings and struck out three Antlers.
“He threw his last outing the best he could,” Marquardt said of Mackey. “He was phenomenal today.”
Vetock was just a hair better on the other side, striking out 10 Tigers to extend the season.
HAS (20-7)........010 000 0 — 1 3 5
ELK (20-11).......000 320 x — 5 5 1
W — Malakai Vetock. L — Brayden Mackey.
2B — H, Newman.
