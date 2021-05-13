Back on Feb. 15, Hastings set an all-time record low when the temperature reached 26 degrees below zero, 14 degrees colder than the previous record for that date (-12) set in 1909.
That day also became the coldest ever before recorded in February, surpassing the previous low of -22 reached in 1917.
It was the start of a cold spell that would rock not only Nebraska, but millions of people across the United States. Record lows and very low high temperatures caused havoc on utility companies across the Midwest. Some places were forced to shut off power for hours or even days at a time to try and keep the grid as stable as possible.
The city of Hastings saw a spike in natural gas and electricity use over that stretch but wasn’t overly affected by power outages.
Now that the winter season lies behind, citizens should be preparing for the next one, whether that means buying equipment for their homes, fixing their furnace or taking other steps that will help conserve energy.
Mark Evans, building inspector for the city of Hastings, has some tips and ideas for what property owners can do to save some money and make their property more energy-efficient.
Longer-term improvements could include replacing drafty windows or going from a lower-efficiency to a higher-efficiency furnace, he said. As a temporary measure, old windows can be sealed with plastic or whatever kits are sold.
Another easy to moderately easy measure is to check the attic and see if the insulation in the ceiling or attic is adequate, Evans said. He suggests sealing up any drafts being let in around pipes or anything else in the home.
Evans has ideas about what not to overlook when trying to close off anything that would let in the cold or warm air.
“Make sure things are sealed up,” he said. “Those penetration pipes around the air conditioner or gas pipes that come into the building. Those drafty/leaky windows. Otherwise, setting back your thermostats or program your thermostat. You can knock your thermostat back like when you go to sleep or when you are away during the day.”
As summer quickly approaches, the temperatures will rise and air-conditioning units will get their yearly workout.
“Your A/C unit will be used a lot over the next few months and people need to check their A/C units to make sure they are in good shape to run all summer,” said Evans, offering some thoughts on steps that will help save wallets down the road.
“Get your air conditioner serviced early,” he said. “Get your condenser cleaned or foamed out. Do that before you have an emergency, so just have a service call now since it is starting to warm up as opposed to waiting until the Fourth of July if it does go out and nobody is available.
“Just looking ahead, make sure that it is statically charged with enough refrigerant. Something else that is often overlooked is to change your air filter on your furnace or A/C. Just make sure that you’re up to date and regularly schedule an appointment on your phone or whatever you choose that will really contribute a lot by keeping that air filter clean.”
Recently, the city of Hastings adopted an updated energy efficiency code, the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
“It really applies to new construction, additions and renovations. New constructions have to meet (the code provisions),” Evans said.
The Nebraska Legislature adopted the 2018 energy code that went into effect in July 2020. Before adopting the code itself, the city of Hastings worked with the state Department of Energy and Environment and the Nebraska Code Officials Association, of which Evans is a board member.
“We looked at the energy code and came up with five local amendments,” Evans said. “When you adopt a model code you can change certain things for a particular geography, climate or certain local conditions. For cost savings, the state allows you to amend that so the code officials group identified five things that amend to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.