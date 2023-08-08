Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.